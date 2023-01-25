 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
United Spirits nears 52-week low as provisions, high input costs hurt Q3 report card

Jan 25, 2023 / 03:44 PM IST

Total income in October-December 2022 quarter declined to Rs 6,631 crore as against Rs 8,917 crore in the year-ago period, United Spirits said in a regulatory filing

The share price of Diageo-backed United Spirits tumbled over 6 percent on January 25, a day after its Q3 net profit tanked 64 percent year-to-year (YoY) to Rs 110 crore on lower top line and weak operating performance.

Revenue from operations in October-December 2022 quarter declined to Rs 2,781 crore as against Rs 2,880 crore in the year-ago period, United Spirits said in a regulatory filing.

The stock closed at Rs 766 apiece on the NSE, down by 6.2 percent amid high volumes of 4.4 million shares. The stock is down 11 percent year-to-date and its 52-week low is Rs 712.

