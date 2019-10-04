App
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

United Spirits, InterGlobe Aviation fall 1-2% despite Morgan Stanley maintains overweight call

Morgan Stanley has kept a target of Rs 2,261 per share for InterGlobe Aviation and is keeping a positive stance on rising international mix and the increasing share of NEOs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Shares of United Spirits and InterGlobe Aviation declined 1-2 percent intraday on October 4 after Morgan Stanley maintained overweight call on the stocks.

Morgan Stanley has kept a target of Rs 2,261 per share for InterGlobe Aviation and kept a positive stance on rising international mix and the increasing share of NEOs.

It feels that there’s healthy fare environment in India.

The brokerage kept a target of Rs 700 per share for United Spirits. The Telangana government is not taking control of liquor sales in the state, also government announced its new liquor policy, effective for 2 years.

As per the new policy, the liquor shop licences would be valid for two years.

United Spirits was quoting at Rs 619.35, down Rs 1.55, or 0.25 percent and InterGlobe Aviation was quoting at Rs 1,802.25, down Rs 24.20, or 1.32 percent.

First Published on Oct 4, 2019 02:08 pm

