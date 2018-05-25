United Breweries stock hits record high, up over 7% after 13-fold jump in Q4 profit

United Breweries (UBL) share price rallied 7.5 percent intraday on Friday after reporting over 13-fold jump in its standalone net profit of Rs 90.88 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018 led by strong volume growth.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 6.73 crore in the January-March period a year-ago.

Its net revenue from operations during the quarter grew by 32 percent to Rs 1,469 crore as against Rs 1,112 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, driven by volume growth and also a favourable state mix.

United Breweries said in the fourth quarter ended March 2018, it recorded a volume growth of 24 percent compared with industry growth of 22 percent.

This growth was partly the result of a low comparative, as the fourth quarter of 2016-17 already included the effects of the highway ban, it added.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew by 106 percent to Rs 208 crore and margin expanded by 510 basis points to 14.2 percent compared to year-ago. Gross margin improved 200 basis points year-on-year to 53 percent in Q4.

For the entire 2017-18, UBL's consolidated net profit increased 72 percent to Rs 394.63 crore and revenue from operations surged 19 percent to Rs 5,619 crore compared to previous year.

For FY 2018-19, in the absence of any large regulatory market disruptions, UBL expects continued mid-single digit industry volume growth.

"In order to meet consumer demand, the company is planning to increase its capital expenditure towards capacity expansion by about 50 percent, from the current capital investment level of approximately Rs 200 crore," UBL said.

UBL further said given the higher profits and better working capital management, cash flow from operations improved significantly, further reducing debt levels. At year end, the company’s net debt to EBITDA was 0.3x and interest costs decreased by 19 percent, it added.

At 10:28 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,252.40, up Rs 72.35, or 6.13 percent on the BSE.