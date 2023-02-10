United Breweries stock falls 5% after dismal December quarter numbers

Stocks of United Breweries declined over 5 percent intraday on February 10, a day after the company declared its December quarter earnings.

The beer maker on February 9 reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, on account of the impairment of assets in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh besides higher expenses.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 91.02 crore in the same quarter last financial year, United Breweries Ltd (UBL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 3,713.54 crore against Rs 3,517.98 crore in the year-ago period, it added. Total expenses were higher at Rs 3,675.28 crore compared to Rs 3,394.4 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the company said.

The company said there was continued inflationary pressures on costs, particularly on prices of barley and packaging material. At 11:07 hours, United Breweries was quoting at Rs 1,462.95, down Rs 86.30 or 5.57 percent, on BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,514.95 and an intraday low of Rs 1,456.10. Related stories What life is like in crisis-hit Pakistan as inflation soars

Children rescued from ruins days after earthquake, but death toll tops 23,700

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7 The scrip was trading with volumes of 13,506 shares compared to its five-day average of 3,281 shares an increase of 311.59 percent. UBL said due to a change in operating models in these states on account of a post-integration review undertaken by Heineken there has been a volume decline, which resulted in lower cash inflows due to reduction in revenue.

Moneycontrol News