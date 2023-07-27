United Breweries on a high after SBI Mutual Fund picks 2% stake

At 10.30 am on the NSE, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,525.55, up Rs 25.25, or 1.68 percent.

United Breweries Limited was up 1.68 percent in the morning trade on July 27 after SBI Mutual Fund picked a 1.73 percent stake in the spirits company.

As per the bulk trade numbers published by the National Stock Exchange, SBI Mutual Fund bought 4.60 lakh shares, or a 1.73 percent stake, in the company through open market transactions on July 26. The company has an issued capital of 26.4 crore shares.

The shares were bought by SBI Mutual Fund from State Bank of India at a price of Rs 1,465.80 a share.

In FY23, United Breweries reported revenue of Rs 7,500 crore, up 28.4 percent from Rs 5,838 crore in FY22. The OPM (operating-profit-margin) declined by 400 basis points to 8 percent for FY23. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The net profit for the March quarter also slumped 16.6 percent to Rs 305 crore in FY23 against Rs 366 crore reported in the previous fiscal.

United Breweries is engaged in the production and the sale of beer and other alcoholic beverages. The company ranks second among its Indian peers on the basis of market cap and has a 54 percent market share. Its popular brands include Kingfisher Premium, Kingfisher Ultra, Kingfisher Strong, Kingfisher Ultra Max, UB Export Lager, London Pilsner etc.

