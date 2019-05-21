App
Last Updated : May 21, 2019 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

United Breweries gains 4% despite dismal Q4 numbers

The company in its BSE release reported a 25.26 percent slump in Q4 net profit at Rs 67.92 crore, compared to Rs 90.88 crore in the January-March period a year ago.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image for representation
Image for representation
Shares of United Breweries gained more than 4 percent intraday on May 21 despite the company reporting dismal numbers for the quarter ended March 2019.

The company in its BSE release reported a 25.26 percent slump in Q4 net profit at Rs 67.92 crore, compared to Rs 90.88 crore in the January-March period a year ago.

Its total income during the quarter under review was up 5.84 percent to Rs 3,469.3 crore as against Rs 3,277.85 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

UBL's total expenses during the period stood at Rs 3,363.13 crore, up 7.07 percent as against Rs 3,141.03 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

"UBL's growth continues to lead the industry, strengthening its market position. Good performance generated healthy operating cash flows, which along with better working capital management helped internal funding of Rs 430 crore investments in the business," the company added.

The board of directors of the company has proposed dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

At 1014 hrs, United Breweries was quoting Rs 1422.95, up 4.04 percent on the BSE.
First Published on May 21, 2019 10:17 am

