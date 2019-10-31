App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 01:10 PM IST

United Bank of India rises 16% post Q2 results

Provisions and contingencies fell sharply to Rs 436.4 crore in the September quarter against Rs 571.6 crore in the June quarter and Rs 1,481 crore in Q2FY19.

Shares of United Bank of India gained further ground on October 31 after the company reported a profit in the quarter ended September 2019.

On October 30, the share ended 20 percent higher after the lender reported a profit of Rs 124 crore for July-September period against loss of Rs 883.2 crore in the same period last year.

Net interest income grew by 74.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 773 crore in the quarter ended September 2019.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of gross advances declined 38bps sequentially to 15.51 percent and net NPA as a percentage of net advances dropped 31bps QoQ to 7.88 percent in Q2FY20.

The bank paid a tax of Rs 38.3 crore for the quarter against a tax credit of Rs 392 crore in the same period last year

At 13:01 hrs United Bank of India was quoting at Rs 10.06, up Rs 1.16, or 13.03 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 31, 2019 01:10 pm

