Unitech slips 5% on show-cause notice from Noida authority

The share price has tumbled 78 percent in the last one year.
Shares of Unitech tanked to a 52-week low of Rs 0.61, falling nearly 5 percent, intraday on September 27 after the real-estate company was issued a show-cause notice by the Noida authority.
The company is in the process of exploring appropriate legal recourses.
There were pending sell orders of 1,016,253 shares, with no buyers available.
At 1117 hours Unitech was quoting at Rs 0.61, down Rs 0.03, or 4.69 percent.
The share price has tumbled 78 percent in the last one year.The latest book value of the company is Rs 26.84 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company is 0.02.
First Published on Sep 27, 2019 11:52 am