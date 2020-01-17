Unitech locked in upper circuit even as firm clears the air on ED notice

Unitech share price locked in 5 percent upper circuit on January 17 after the company clarified that it has not received any Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice.

The company clarified that it has not received any ED notice regarding the alleged siphoning of Rs 1,600 crore by the company’s promoters.

There were pending buy orders of 1,567,485 shares, with no sellers available, as per BSE data.

At 13:49 hrs Unitech was quoting at Rs 1.10, up Rs 0.05, or 4.76 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1.99 and 52-week low Rs 0.38 on 18 January, 2019 and 16 October, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 44.72 percent below its 52-week high and 189.47 percent above its 52-week low.