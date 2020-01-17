App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unitech locked in upper circuit even as firm clears the air on ED notice

There were pending buy orders of 1,567,485 shares, with no sellers available, as per BSE data

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Unitech share price locked in 5 percent upper circuit on January 17 after the company clarified that it has not received any Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice.

The company clarified that it has not received any ED notice regarding the alleged siphoning of Rs 1,600 crore by the company’s promoters.

There were pending buy orders of 1,567,485 shares, with no sellers available, as per BSE data.

Close

At 13:49 hrs Unitech was quoting at Rs 1.10, up Rs 0.05, or 4.76 percent on the BSE.

related news

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1.99 and 52-week low Rs 0.38 on 18 January, 2019 and 16 October, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 44.72 percent below its 52-week high and 189.47 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price rose 189 percent in last 3 months.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 17, 2020 02:04 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Unitech

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.