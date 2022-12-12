Uniparts India makes flat D-Street debut

Indian-based global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions Uniparts made a muted stock market debut on December 12, listing at 0.35 percent discount to its issue price. The stock started trading at Rs 575 on the NSE and the BSE.

The IPO, which was a complete offer of sale, was subscribed 25.32 times. Price band was fixed at Rs 548 – 577 apiece.

Incorporated in 1994, Uniparts India is a global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions. It is one of the leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market in the agriculture and construction, forestry and mining (CFM) and aftermarket sectors.

Consolidated profit for the year ended March 2022 grew by 79.2 percent to Rs 167 crore compared to the previous year, while growth in FY21 was 49 percent at Rs 93 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 1,227 crore for FY22 increased by 36 percent over FY21.

The company intends to expand into newer geographies, adjacent product verticals, acquire additional customer accounts and increase wallet share of existing customers. It also plans to grow inorganically through strategic acquisitions and alliances.

However, high share of international sales (over 80 percent) makes it susceptible to foreign currency risks as well as exposed to global macro uncertainty, according to analysts.

“Uniparts relies on its subsidiaries, Uniparts USA and Uniparts Olsen Inc, for expanding its share and business in the US for US-manufactured products and products from its Indian manufacturing facilities,” they said.

Nevertheless, the stock is attractively priced at a price-to-earnings valuation of 15.61x, which is lower than its listed peers, experts said.

What's next for investors

As a result of market conditions, the stock is listed below the issue price.

"But, the stock appears to be a good long-term investment," said Ravi Singh, CEO, GCL.

He has a stop loss of Rs 525 and target price of Rs 666 on the stock.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ravi Singh, Head of Research, Share India said, "The market sentiments are not supportive at current juncture hence investors may book their positions and wait for lower levels entry along with positive market sentiments."

