App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unichem Labs share price jumps 5% after FDA all-clear for Roha plant

The stock was trading with volumes of 9,196 shares, compared to its five-day average of 4,791 shares, an increase of 91.93 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Unichem Laboratories share price jumped almost 6 percent in the morning trade on May 15 after the company received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) on May 13 for its facility in Maharashtra's Roha.

The stock, which has been declining for the last one year, was quoting at Rs 134.55, up Rs 7.10, or 5.57 percent at 0925 hours. The scrip also witnessed a 2.81 times spurt in volume and was trading with volumes of 9,196 shares, compared to its five-day average of 4,791 shares, an increase of 91.93 percent.

Untitled

Close

The company told the exchanges that the US drug regulator had given the EIR for its active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) facility at Roha after an inspection in February.

related news

Untitled1

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Unichem Labs has zero promoter pledge, with the company witnessing growth in net profit with an increasing profit margin (QoQ).

The technical rating is, however, bearish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 15, 2020 09:53 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Unichem Labs

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

US, China deadlock over UN coronavirus action deepens

US, China deadlock over UN coronavirus action deepens

Companies renegotiate rentals, defer new leases to cut costs: Report

Companies renegotiate rentals, defer new leases to cut costs: Report

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address a press conference at 4 pm

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address a press conference at 4 pm

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.