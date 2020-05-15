Unichem Labs share price jumps 5% after FDA all-clear for Roha plant

Unichem Laboratories share price jumped almost 6 percent in the morning trade on May 15 after the company received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) on May 13 for its facility in Maharashtra's Roha.

The stock, which has been declining for the last one year, was quoting at Rs 134.55, up Rs 7.10, or 5.57 percent at 0925 hours. The scrip also witnessed a 2.81 times spurt in volume and was trading with volumes of 9,196 shares, compared to its five-day average of 4,791 shares, an increase of 91.93 percent.

The company told the exchanges that the US drug regulator had given the EIR for its active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) facility at Roha after an inspection in February.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Unichem Labs has zero promoter pledge, with the company witnessing growth in net profit with an increasing profit margin (QoQ).

The technical rating is, however, bearish.

