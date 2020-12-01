PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2020 09:54 AM IST

Unichem Laboratories shares rise 4% on USFDA approval for blood pressure tablets

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 304.20 and 52-week low Rs 75.10 on 04 August, 2020 and 24 March, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Unichem Laboratories share price rose 4 percent intraday on December 1 after the company received ANDA approval for its Atenolol and Chlorthalidone tablets.

Company has received ANDA approval for its Atenolol and Chlorthalidone Tablets, USP 50 mg/25 mg and 100 mg/25 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of TENORETIC (atenolol and chlorthalidone) Tablets of Alvogen Malta Operations Ltd.

Atenolol and Chlorthalidone Tablets are indicated for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure.

The product will be commercialized from Unichem’s Ghaziabad Plant.

At 09:46 hrs Unichem Laboratories was quoting at Rs 262.05, up Rs 6.70, or 2.62 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 304.20 and 52-week low Rs 75.10 on 04 August 2020 and 24 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 13.86 percent below its 52-week high and 248.93 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Dec 1, 2020 09:54 am

