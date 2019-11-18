App
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 02:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unichem Laboratories share price up 5% on ANDA approval

USFDA has given approval for Buspar generic that is used for treating anxiety.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Unichem Laboratories share price rose more than 5 percent intraday on November 18 after the pharma company received USFDA approval for Buspar generic.

The company has received abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approval for its Buspirone Hydrochloride Tablets USP, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, and 30 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s  Buspar tablets.

Buspirone Hydrochloride is used to treat anxiety disorders or for short-term relief of anxiety symptoms.

The product will be commercialised from company's Ghaziabad plant.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 227 and 52-week low of Rs 141.75 on October 30, 2018 and November 15, 2019, respectively.

It is trading 32.75 percent below its 52-week high and 7.69 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Nov 18, 2019 02:34 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

