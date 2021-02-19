Unichem Laboratories share price rises 8% on US FDA approval for the Apremilast tablets

live bse live

Unichem Laboratories share price rose 8 percent intraday on February 19 after the company received United States Food and Drug Administration's (US FDA) approval for the Apremilast tablets.

The company has received ANDA approval for its Apremilast Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg and 30 mg from the US FDA to market a generic version of Amgen’s Otezla (apremilast) Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg.

Apremilast tablets is used for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy.

At 11:09 hrs, Unichem Laboratories was quoting at Rs 321, up Rs 15.75, or 5.16 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 332.40 and a 52-week low of Rs 75.10 on 08 February 2021 and 24 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 3.43 percent below its 52-week high and 327.43 percent above its 52-week low.