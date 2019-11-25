App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unichem Laboratories share price gains 8% on USFDA nod for Atenolol tablets

Atenolol tablets is indicated for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Unichem Laboratories share price gained 8 percent in early trade on November 25 after the company received approval from USFDA for Atenolol Tablets USP.

The company has received ANDA approval for its Atenolol Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg. from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of TENORMIN (Atenolol) Tablets, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg, of Alvogen Malta Operations Ltd.

Atenolol tablets are indicated for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure.

Close

The product will be commercialized from company's Ghaziabad plant.

related news

At 0927 hrs, Unichem Laboratories was quoting at Rs 159, up Rs 6.30, or 4.13 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 227 and its 52-week low of Rs 141.75 on 30 October 2018 and 15 November 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 29.96 percent below its 52-week high and 12.17 percent above its 52-week low.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 25, 2019 09:41 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.