Unichem Laboratories share price gains 8% on USFDA nod for Atenolol tablets

Unichem Laboratories share price gained 8 percent in early trade on November 25 after the company received approval from USFDA for Atenolol Tablets USP.

The company has received ANDA approval for its Atenolol Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg. from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of TENORMIN (Atenolol) Tablets, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg, of Alvogen Malta Operations Ltd.

Atenolol tablets are indicated for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure.

The product will be commercialized from company's Ghaziabad plant.

At 0927 hrs, Unichem Laboratories was quoting at Rs 159, up Rs 6.30, or 4.13 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 227 and its 52-week low of Rs 141.75 on 30 October 2018 and 15 November 2019, respectively.