Unichem Laboratories share gains 7% on USFDA nod to Aripiprazole tablets

Unichem Laboratories share price rose over 7 percent in the early trading hours on December 3 after its schizophrenia pill received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

“Unichem Laboratories has received ANDA approval for its Aripiprazole Tablets USP, 2 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration to market a generic version of Abilify Tablets, 2 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg, of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company Ltd,” the company said in a statement.

Aripiraprazole tablets are indicated for schizophrenia and irritability associated with autistic disorders. The product will be commercialised from Unichem’s Ghaziabad plant.

At 9:22am, Unichem Laboratories was quoting at Rs 234.45, up Rs 11.20, or 5.02 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 374.90 and a 52-week low of Rs 197.50 on May 21, 2021 and November 22, 2021, respectively. It was trading 37.46 percent below its 52-week high and 18.71 percent above its 52-week low on December 3.