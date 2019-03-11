Unichem Laboratories rises 3% post USFDA inspection without Form 483

Shares of Unichem Laboratories added 3.2 percent intraday Monday after successful inspection at Ghaziabad facility by USFDA.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted inspection of the company's Ghaziabad facility from 05/03/ 19 to 08/03/19.

Inspection has successfully concluded without any FDA Form 483 issued.

At 10:56 hrs Unichem Laboratories was quoting at Rs 202.60, up Rs 4.70, or 2.37 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 354.00 and 52-week low Rs 182.00 on 16 March, 2018 and 11 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 42.77 percent below its 52-week high and 11.32 percent above its 52-week low.

