Unichem Laboratories rises 2% on USFDA approval

Share price of Unichem Laboratories rose 2.6 percent intraday on after the company received USFDA approval for Allopurinol tablets.

The company has received ANDA approval for its Allopurinol Tablets, USP 100 mg and 300 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of ZYLOPRIM (allopurinol) tablet, company said in a release.

The product will be commercialized from company's Ghaziabad plant.

At 1500 hours, Unichem Laboratories was quoting at Rs 206.15, up Rs 3.75, or 1.85 percent on the BSE.