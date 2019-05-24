Unichem Laboratories gains 6% on strong Q4 show

Share price of Unichem Laboratories gained nearly 6 percent intraday Friday after company posted strong numbers for the quarter ended March 2019.

The company's Q4 net profit was up 350 percent at Rs 9.9 crore versus Rs 2.2 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue was up 36.2% at Rs 277.1 crore versus Rs 203.4 crore

Operating profit of EBITDA loss at Rs 4.8 crore against loss of Rs 26 crore.

The company recommended dividend of Rs 4 (200%) per equity share of Rs 2 each, for the year ended March 31, 2019, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 280.90 and 52-week low Rs 172 on 29 May, 2018 and 15 May, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 30.05 percent below its 52-week high and 14.24 percent above its 52-week low.