Unichem Laboratories declines 3% on observation from USFDA

Share price of Unichem Laboratories declined more than 3 percent intraday on August 26 after the company received one observation from USFDA.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection at the company's Ghaziabad formulation facility between August 19, 2019 to August 23, 2019.

The inspection was a routine GMP surveillance and at the end of inspection, the facility received one observation which is not a repeat observation and is procedural in nature.

The company will provide the response and corrective action plan within the next 15 working days to address the USFDA observation, it added.