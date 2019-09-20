Unichem Lab up nearly 6% post no observation from USFDA

Shares of Unichem Laboratories added nearly 6 percent intraday on September 20 after no observation for company's Kolhapur plant.

The company's newly commissioned active pharmaceutical ingredients (APls) facility at Kolhapur, Maharashtra was inspected by United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) from September 16, 2019 to September 20, 2019.

The inspection successfully concluded without any FDA form 483 issued.

The inspection was a cGMP surveillance and pre-approval inspection.

At 15:12 hrs Unichem Laboratories was quoting at Rs 194.05, up Rs 5.05, or 2.67 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 227.00 and 52-week low Rs 158.35 on 30 October, 2018 and 31 July, 2019, respectively.