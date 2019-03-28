Unichem Lab rallies 3% after getting nod for Tadalafil tablets

Shares of Unichem Laboratories rallied 3 percent intraday on March 28 after the company received final approval for its ANDA, Tadalafil tablets from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for a generic version of Eli Lilly's Cialis.

The company in its BSE release said that the medication that can be used for the treatment of conditions such as erectile dysfunction (ED) and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) was approved by USFDA in 2.5 mg, 5 mg 10 mg and 20 mg dosages.

