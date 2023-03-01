 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Under ki baat: Rupa, Dollar shares rebound to 'oversold' territory

Shailaja Mohapatra
Mar 01, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST

Fundamentally, the fall in cotton prices – which is a key raw material for textile companies – augurs well for their financials

Innerwear stocks Dollar Industries and Rupa & Company surged sharply on March 1 after many sessions of either decline or subdued gains.

Dollar Industries was quoting at Rs 346.75 apiece, higher by 9.8 percent from previous close, while Rupa surged over 11 percent to Rs 230 at 11:45am.

Rupa & Company’s trading volumes of over 15 million shares were 11 times its 20-day average volume. At two lakh shares, Dollar Industries' volumes were twice its daily average volume over the last three months.

