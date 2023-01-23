 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UltraTech Cement top loser after Q3 profit falls 37% but Morgan Stanley still sees 21% upside

Sandip Das
Jan 23, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST

UltraTech Cement reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,062.58 crore in Q3 but better than expected revenue at Rs 15,520.93 crore, which was 19.53% higher than the year-ago quarter

UltraTech Cement stock price slipped more than 2 percent and was the top index loser in the morning trade on January 23 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,062.58 crore for the December quarter, down 37.86 percent from the year-ago period.

UltraTech Cement's revenue from operations, however, rose 19.53 percent to Rs 15,520.93 crore from Rs 12,984.93 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year, the Aditya Birla Group company said on January 21.

While the profit missed estimates, revenue was higher than expected. According to a brokerage poll conducted by Moneycontrol, net profit was seen at Rs 1,105.2 crore and consolidated revenue at Rs 15,191.5 crore.

At 10.54 am, UltraTech Cement was quoting at Rs 6,997.65, down Rs 180.60, or 2.52 percent, on BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 7,180.75 and an intraday low of Rs 6,980.

Brokerages' view