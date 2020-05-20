UltraTech Cement share price gains ahead of Q4 results; management commentary in focus

UltraTech Cement share price was up almost 2 percent in the morning trade on May 20 ahead of the company's March quarter results which is scheduled later in the day.

The company may report a subdued set of numbers for the March quarter on May 20. Muted operational performance is expected to lead to a decline in net earnings.

Experts pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a cascading effect on the cement, infrastructure and building material sectors, which depend on domestic infrastructure and housing demand.

The stock price has not done much in the last 1 month and was quoting at Rs 3,499.55, up Rs 60.30, or 1.75 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,518.35 and an intraday low of Rs 3,440.

UltraTech's numbers may show signs of stress due to COVID-19, but the outlook is what investors will look forward to.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects the company's net sales to see a YoY fall of nearly 11 percent but EBITDA margin percentage may climb to 24.9 against 20.5 in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Another broking firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects an 11 percent YoY volume decline in Q4 FY20, factoring the COVID-19-led countrywide lockdown in the last week of the quarter, which is the peak sales period for the sector.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, UltraTech Cement has zero promoter pledge with rising net cash flow and cash from operating activity.

The company's book value per share has been improving over the last two years, with FII/FPI or institutions increasing their shareholding.

The technical rating as per Moneycontrol technical analysis is bullish with moving averages and technical indicators in the bullish zone.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



