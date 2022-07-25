UltraTech Cement Q1 | Brokerages see up to 29% upside as earnings beat estimates

The largest cement manufacturer in India, on July 22 reported a 6.8 percent decline in net profit at Rs 1,584 crore for the quarter ended June as against Rs 1,703 crore it recorded a year back.

Shares of UltraTech Cement dropped over 2 percent intraday on July 25 after the company declared its June quarter earnings.

Sequentially, the company's profit has declined 35.6 percent from Rs 2,461 crore earned in the January-March period.

The company beat the street’s estimates for both the profit as well as its consolidated revenues.

At 12:23pm, the stock traded at Rs 6297.70 apiece on the BSE, down 2.43 percent while the benchmark Sensex was at 55,639.33, down 432.9 points or 0.77 percent. UltraTech Cement touched an intraday high of Rs 6,443 and an intraday low of Rs 6,262.

“After a strong end to FY22, cement demand was impacted by overall inflationary trends and lower labour availability in May 2022, however, cement demand picked up in June 2022 on pre-monsoon construction activity”, the company said in its earnings release.

“While headwinds arising out of rising cost pressure could put some pressure on the profitability of cement companies, the strong momentum in housing and given the governments thrust on infrastructure and industrial development, the cement industry in India is set to see an upswing in demand in FY23,” the company said in its earnings release.

Here's how global brokerages reacted post the Q1 earnings:

Goldman Sachs

The research firm has a buy call on the stock with target at Rs 7,040 per share, an upside of 12 percent from current market price. The research firm is of the view that the results highlight its dominant market position adding that capacity expansion plans provide comfort on its ability to maintain market share.

CLSA

The global research firm has downgraded the stock to outperform from buy with target at Rs 7,365 per share, an upside of 17 percent from current market price. The research firm believes that Q1 was above estimates, with capex plans on the track adding that profitability rose contrary to expectations. It expects portability to soften meaningfully in Q2 and forecasts FY23/FY24 EBITDA per tonne of Rs 1,055/ Rs 1,403.

Jefferies

The brokerage firm has a buy call on the stock with target at Rs 6,760 per share, an upside of around 7 percent from current level. "The cement maker reported EBITDA beat for Q1, driven by better realisation and higher revenue management cycle. FY23 expansions remain on track with quarter performance and expansion outlook reinforcing its market position," it said.

Citi

Citi has a buy rating on UltraTech with target at Rs 7,100 per share. "Q1 surprised positively on prices while industry pricing trends should remain muted. Strong volumes, EBITDA focus augur well," it said.

UBS

The brokerage firm has a buy call with target at Rs 8,145 per share, an upside of over 29 percent from current market price. "The outlook on demand growth remains positive while cost environment continues to remain challenging," it said.

