Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price spikes on higher loan growth in Q3

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price jumped over 8 percent intraday on January 7 after the company reported 22 percent year-on-year growth in its loan book for the quarter ended 31 December.

The lender's gross loan book rose 22 percent to Rs 16,600 crore as on Q3FY22 as against Rs 13,600 recorded on the same quarter of previous year. Sequentially, the loan book grew 15 percent from Rs 14,500 crore as on 30 September 2021, the bank said.

Total deposits aggregated to Rs 15,600 crore as on December 31, 2021, up 34 percent YoY and up 10 percent QoQ.

CASA ratio stood 26 percent in the third quarter of the current fiscal year, as compared with 18 percent during the same period of previous year; in Q2Fy22, it stood at 22 percent.

The stock was trading at Rs 21.55, up Rs 1.65, or 8.29 percent at 11:30 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 22.25 and an intraday low of Rs 21.25.

The scrip traded with volumes of 1,115,469 shares in early deals, compared to its five day average of 849,060 shares, an increase of 31.38 percent.

The bank reported a collection efficiency (including additional collections) of 112 percent for December, 107 percent for November and 107 percent for October.

GNPA for December 2021 was 10.5 percent, for November 2021 was 11.2 percent and for October 2021 was 11.6 percent.