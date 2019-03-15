Ujjivan Financial, Coal India fall 1-2% on interim dividend news

Shares of Ujjivan Financial Services and Coal India fell 1.2 percent intraday Friday after announcement of interim dividend.

The board of directors of Ujjivan Financial Services considered and declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.85 (i.e. 8.5 percent) per equity share of Rs 10 each, as per BSE filing.

The aforesaid interim dividend will be paid on or before March 29, 2019.

Coal India said in its BSE release that the board approved payment of second interim dividend for the financial year at Rs 5.85 per share of the face value of Rs 10 as recommended by the audit committee of the company.

The date of payment of second interim dividend for 2018-19 is on and from March 29, 2019.

At 11:50 hrs Coal India was quoting at Rs 240.25, down Rs 3.10, or 1.27 percent on the BSE.

At 11:50 hrs Ujjivan Financial Services was quoting at Rs 336.25, down Rs 3.45, or 1.02 percent on the BSE.

