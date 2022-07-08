Uflex: Foray into U-shaped paper straw business draws attention

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Uflex (CMP: Rs 592; M Cap: Rs 4,284 crore) has established itself as India's largest multi-national in the flexible packaging segment. It came to the rescue of essential industries such as FMCG and pharmaceuticals to tackle the COVID-led supply-chain issues. This led to a spike in packaging volumes. The company is a revered global leader, with a large array of products, coupled with diversified packaging value chain such as flexible packaging, packaging films, aseptic liquid packaging (Asepto), holography, printing cylinders,...