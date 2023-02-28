 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uflex breaks 7-day losing streak, surges 7% as I-T dept concludes raids

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST

According to PTI, fraudulent transactions worth Rs 500 crore have been unearthed, and two premises have been sealed

Snapping a seven-day losing streak, Uflex shares gained over 7 percent on February 28 as the Income Tax department concluded its raid on the premises of the packaging company.

The raid that began on February 21 hammered the stock by 30 percent in the past seven sessions. After the selloff, the stock is seeing some buying at the two-year low levels, amid heavy volumes.

At 12 pm, the stock was quoting at Rs 379.50 apiece on the NSE, higher by 7.3 percent from the previous close. This is the biggest intraday gain for the stock since March 2022. Trading volumes are over two times the 20-day average volume.

