UCO Bank shares up 6% as it receives fund from govt

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 23.40 and 52-week low Rs 11 on 01 January, 2019 and 15 October, 2019, respectively.
UCO Bank stock added 6.2 percent intraday on December 27 after the company received funds from the Central Government.
Government of India conveyed their sanction for release of capital of Rs 2,142 crore towards contribution of the Central Government in the preferential allotment of equity shares of UCO Bank, company said in release.
Currently, it is trading 23.93 percent below its 52-week high and 61.82 percent above its 52-week low.
The share price gained 28 percent in last 3 months, while it was down 10 percent in last 1 year.At 11:02 hrs UCO Bank was quoting at Rs 17.80, up Re 1, or 5.95 percent on the BSE.