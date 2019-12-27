App
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2019 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UCO Bank shares up 6% as it receives fund from govt

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 23.40 and 52-week low Rs 11 on 01 January, 2019 and 15 October, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Leaflets advertising loans are pictured inside a commercial branch of the UCO Bank in Mumbai June 1, 2013. Fed up with a profitable textile company's failure to repay its loan, India's UCO Bank has taken its grievance public, placing newspaper ads last month that brand the industrialist owner of S. Kumar's Nationwide Ltd a defaulter. State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of India Ltd and Bank of Baroda are also preparing to name and shame corporate borrowers which are not paying them back, bank executives told Reuters. This aggressive tactic for dealing with bad debt marks a major departure from the traditional laid-back approach of Indian state lenders. Picture taken June 1, 2013. To match Story INDIA-BANKS/DEBT
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

UCO Bank stock added 6.2 percent intraday on December 27 after the company received funds from the Central Government.

Government of India conveyed their sanction for release of capital of Rs 2,142 crore towards contribution of the Central Government in the preferential allotment of equity shares of UCO Bank, company said in release.

Close

Currently, it is trading 23.93 percent below its 52-week high and 61.82 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price gained 28 percent in last 3 months, while it was down 10 percent in last 1 year.

At 11:02 hrs UCO Bank was quoting at Rs 17.80, up Re 1, or 5.95 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Dec 27, 2019 11:23 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #UCO Bank share price

