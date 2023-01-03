 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UBS retains 'buy' tag on Reliance Industries with 27% upside, expects strong performance across segments

Sandip Das
Jan 03, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST

UBS expects RIL to return over 27 percent from current market price. It expects Reliance to report Q3 FY23 EBITDA of Rs 34,100 crore up 15 percent YoY and 9 percent QoQ, with sequential earnings expansion across energy and consumer businesses.

Global research and broking firm UBS has retained its buy call on Reliance Industries (RIL).

The research firm expects RIL to return over 27 per cent from the current market price. It expects Reliance to report Q3 FY23 EBITDA of Rs 34,100 crore, up 15 per cent YoY and 9 per cent QoQ, with sequential earnings expansion across energy and consumer businesses.

Strong performance across segments to drive YoY/QoQ EBITDA growth

"O2C (oil to chemicals) earnings would recover QoQ led by higher refining margins, though partly offset by fuel export taxes and lower petchem spreads, UBS said. It expects performance of digital (Jio) and retail to remain strong (EBITDA +5 percent QoQ), driving share of consumer business in segment EBITDA to 49 percent.

"Overall, we estimate Reliance's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 151 billion (-4 percent YoY, +10 percent QoQ, assuming 24 percent tax rate). We think the stock is pricing in near-term petchem weakness and overhang of export taxes, but not pricing in Retail revenue growth potential or upside to new energy opportunities," UBS added.

