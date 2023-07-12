UBS sees cracks in cement outlook, downgrades Ultratech, Dalmia Bharat, Ambuja

.

In a drift from the consensus view, UBS has assumed coverage of India's cement sector with a negative outlook. They cited concerns over increasing competition and expensive valuations.

While strong earnings are expected in the next two quarters, thanks to robust demand and margin tailwinds, UBS analysts Nikunj Mandowara and Pramod Kumar have cautioned that any significant rise in stock prices may present an opportunity for profit-booking.

The anticipated slowdown in demand after the upcoming general elections in May 2024, coupled with a rapid increase in fresh capacity that could exceed medium-term demand, has raised concerns among industry observers. Approximately 110 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of new capacity is expected to come in the next 2.5 years, compared to incremental demand of 70 mtpa.

UBS predicts that cement players may resort to aggressive pricing strategies to protect their market share, particularly as Adani Group's entry into the sector intensifies competition.

"With valuations of 15x one-year forward EV/EBITDA and 30x FY25 PE for a sector tracking close to GDP growth rate, rising competition, low entry barriers and return profile of low double digits, we see little room for potential upside," the foreign broking firm said in a report.

In light of these concerns, UBS recommends selling the stocks on any rally rather than buying the dip. It has a 'buy' rating for ACC, 'neutral' for Ultratech, and 'sell' tags on Dalmia and Ambuja.

The firm has a target price of Rs 2,200 on ACC, Rs 440 on Ambuja, Rs 8,900 on Ultratech and Rs 2,190 on Dalmia Bharat. At 11am, ACC was quoting Rs 1,775.75 on the NSE, Ambuja at Rs 418, Ultratech at Rs 8,175.40 and Dalmia Bharat at Rs 2,060.

The potential for value-accretive mergers and acquisitions within the sector appears limited. This situation further exposes the sector to risks of overcapacity and expansion lagging behind guidance, factors that could contribute to a de-rating of an expensive sector trading in the 90th percentile of its five-year valuation range, UBS said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.