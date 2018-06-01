Uber plans IPO in 2019, aims to be the 'Amazon for transportation'

Ride-sharing app Uber is planning to go public in the second half of 2019, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has announced.

In an interview with CNBC, Khosrowshahi said the company was on track to go public as “they are in a good position in terms of the company’s profile, in terms of profitability and margins continue to get better.”

In August 2017, Dara Khosrowshahi, an Iranian-American businessman, became the CEO of the ridesharing service giant, Uber succeeding the founder Travis Kalanick.

Currently, Khosrowshahi is seeing the company through multiple lawsuits while repairing a fractured board of directors and trying to get the business into profits.

In the interview, Khosrowshahi expressed his desire to make Uber the “Amazon for Transportation”. Uber has already spread its services to food delivery with UberEats, a service that achieved around $6 billion run rate in a short span of time.

He added that the company intends to branch out further and said, “Whether it’s taking a car, whether it’s taking a pooled car, whether it’s taking a bike, whether you should walk or even now we want to build out the capability for you to take a bus or subway. We want to be the A-to-B platform for transportation.”

Battling a loss of around $10 billion in the last decade and the death of a pedestrian hit by one of its autonomous vehicles, Uber is focusing on maintaining its growth enthusiasm.

Uber is not currently looking for liquidity and has been working hard on building its management team, the brand, and get into a position where it can build a big business and go public as it grows, Khosrowshahi said.