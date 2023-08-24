English
    TVS Supply Chain Solutions trades lower on Day 2

    The share had closed at Rs 201 on the debut day, 2 percent higher from the issue price of Rs 197

    Moneycontrol News
    August 24, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST
    Chennai-based TVS Supply Chain Solutions is a leading global logistics company providing services under the Integrated Supply Chain Solutions and Network Solutions categories.

     
     
    TVS Supply Chain Solutions was trading lower on the National Stock Exchange on August 24 afternoon, a day after making a quiet market debut. The share ended the listing day at Rs 201, 2 percent higher from the issue price of Rs 197.

    The Chennai-based company opened its IPO for bidding on August 10. The issue was subscribed 2.78 times.

    With a valuation of 209.43x PE on the basis of its FY23 earnings, TVS Supply Chain Solutions has a “higher” valuation than its peers including Mahindra Logistics and Delhivery.

    For the FY23 fiscal, the supply-chain solutions’ player recorded a net profit of Rs 41.7 crore against a loss of Rs 45.8 crore in FY22. The EBITDA margin stood at 6.7 percent for FY23, down from 7.2 percent in FY22 . EBITDA is short for earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes and amortisation.

    At 12:40 pm, the stock was trading at 198.75, down by 1.5 percent from the previous close, with a trading volume of 1,928,309 shares.

    Moneycontrol News
