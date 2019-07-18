TVS Shriram Growth Fund sells 4.54 lakh shares of Wonderla

On June 24, 2016 TVS Shriram Growth Fund A\C TVS Shriram Growth Fund 1B sold 4,54,886 shares of Wonderla Holidays at Rs 386.52
On June 24, 2016 Catamaran Capital bought 4,37,539 shares of Wonderla Holidays at Rs 386.50 on the NSE.
However, TVS Shriram Growth Fund A\C TVS Shriram Growth Fund 1B sold 4,54,886 shares at Rs 386.52.
On Friday, Wonderla Holidays ended at Rs 386.65, down Rs 8.00, or 2.03 percent on the NSE.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 429.85 and 52-week low Rs 240.20 on 23 December, 2015 and 06 July, 2015, respectively.
However, TVS Shriram Growth Fund A\C TVS Shriram Growth Fund 1B sold 4,54,886 shares at Rs 386.52.
On Friday, Wonderla Holidays ended at Rs 386.65, down Rs 8.00, or 2.03 percent on the NSE.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 429.85 and 52-week low Rs 240.20 on 23 December, 2015 and 06 July, 2015, respectively.
First Published on Jun 25, 2016 11:11 am