TVS Motors turned "electrification risk into an opportunity", 47% upside expected: Jefferies

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST

Its electric two-wheeler market share is close to its presence in ICE scooters, noted the analysts

TVS Motor is turning electrification risk into an opportunity and is well-placed to ride an industry recovery, according to Jefferies.

The brokerage sees a 47 percent upside with a target price of Rs 1,550. The stock was trading at around Rs 1,061 at 10.30 am.

TVS has risen to second position in E2Ws (electric two-wheeler) in recent months and has increased its market share in E2W to match the company’s market share in ICE scooters (of 24 per cent), pointed out the analysts wrote the analysts.