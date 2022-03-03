TVS Motor vrooms 2% as UBS maintains buy rating

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company share price rose nearly two percent after foreign research firm UBS maintained a buy call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,000.

The research firm expects TVS Motor Company to stage a recovery on the back of multiple catalysts.

Getting a financial investor for electric vehicles (EVs) will open upside potential, while investors are eager to track monetisation of the EV subsidiary, it added.

The company registered total sales of 281,714 units in February 2022 as against 297,747 units a year earlier.

Total two-wheelers sales came in at 267,625 units in February 2022 against 2,84,581 units a year earlier. Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,73,198 units in February 2022 versus 195,145 units a year earlier.

Motorcycle sales grew 5% year on year to 1,43,523 units in February 2022 and scooter sales came in at 86,616 units in the period under review as against 95,525 units a year earlier.

Total exports grew 6% to 1,07,574 units and three-wheeler sales grew 7% to 14,089 units in February 2022 year on year.

The company has also announced the launch of an offering in the 125cc segment called TVS Raider for young customers across countries in Latin America (LATAM).

At 09:19 hrs TVS Motor Company was quoting at Rs 601.50, up Rs 3.75 or 0.63 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 793.45 and a 52-week low of Rs 495 on 9 November 2021 and 24 August 2021 respectively.

Currently, it is trading 24.19 percent below its 52-week high and 21.52 percent above its 52-week low.