TVS Motor stock top midcap loser as brokerages flag EV concerns

The company claims that the results were delivered despite challenges in international markets due to the economic slowdown and higher inflation in some of the key markets.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

TVS Motor Company share price slipped 2 percent in the morning session on November 7 despite the auto firm registering a standalone net profit of Rs 407.47 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23).

The Chennai-based automaker's operating revenue grew by 28 percent at Rs 7,219 crore for the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5,619 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s operating EBITDA grew 31 percent to Rs 737 crore against Rs 563 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Its EBITDA margin for the quarter was 10.2 percent against 10 percent in the second quarter of 2021-22.

Its profit before tax (PBT) grew by 46 percent at Rs 549 crore against Rs 377 crore in the previous year.

The company said the results were delivered despite challenges in international markets due to the economic slowdown and higher inflation in some of the key markets.

Also read: Top 10 trading ideas for next 3-4 weeks as bulls may charge Nifty to record highs

At 10.27 am, TVS Motor Company was quoting at Rs 1,093.25, down Rs 20.45, or 1.84 percent, on BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,123.35 and an intraday low of Rs 1,083.35.

TVS Motor Company's profit and revenue rose to the highest ever in Q2 on the back of strong sales, however, except revenue, it missed CNBC-TV18 poll estimates on most fronts, including profit and margin.

Analysts called the second quarter earnings "quality results" but expressed concern over limited margin expansion due to electric vehicle (EV) disruption.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Global brokerage Morgan Stanley has an "equal weight" call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,106 and said the result was in line with expectations but a stronger QoQ margin was expected, a CNBC-TV18 report said.

CLSA has a "sell" call on TVS Motor due to expensive valuations with a target price of Rs 932. It said domestic market demand would remain strong but exports are likely to remain subdued. Chip supply is likely to improve significantly from Q4FY23, it added, which should help ramp up production of Ronin and electric scooters.

Macquarie expects the two-wheeler maker to outperform and raised the target on the stock to Rs 1,260 a share. Second quarter earnings beat was driven by better-than-expected blended realisation, it said.

It added that ICE and EV new launches are driving growth and that margin upside and opportunity in export markets are driving the constructive outlook. The brokerage has also raised FY23 and FY24 EPS estimates to 5 percent and 7 percent.

(With agency inputs)

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​