TVS Motor slips 3% on poor sales numbers

Shares of TVS Motor Company slipped 3 percent in the early trade on October 3 after the company reported poor sales numbers in the month of September 2019.

The company has sold 3,15,912 units in September 2019 as against 4,23,939 units in the month of September 2018, a de-growth of 25.48 percent.

The total two-wheeler sales were down 26 percent at 3,00,909 units in September 2019 versus 4,10,657 units in in September 2018.

Motorcycle sales stood at 1,23,921 units against 166,489 units while scooter sales were at 1,18,687 units against 1,42,523 units, YoY.

A planned rationalisation of BS IV stocks is reflecting in the sales growth difference between September 2018 and September 2019, the company said in its BSE release.

On the other hand, the company's total exports grew by 17 percent increasing from 61,192 units in September 2018 to 71,569 units in September 2019.