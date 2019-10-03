App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TVS Motor slips 3% on poor sales numbers

The total two-wheeler sales were down 26 percent at 3,00,909 units in September 2019 versus 4,10,657 units in in September 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of TVS Motor Company slipped 3 percent in the early trade on October 3 after the company reported poor sales numbers in the month of September 2019.

The company has sold 3,15,912 units in September 2019 as against 4,23,939 units in the month of September 2018, a de-growth of 25.48 percent.

The total two-wheeler sales were down 26 percent at 3,00,909 units in September 2019 versus 4,10,657 units in in September 2018.

Close

Motorcycle sales stood at 1,23,921 units against 166,489 units while scooter sales were at 1,18,687 units against 1,42,523 units, YoY.

related news

A planned rationalisation of BS IV stocks is reflecting in the sales growth difference between September 2018 and September 2019, the company said in its BSE release.

On the other hand, the company's total exports grew by 17 percent increasing from 61,192 units in September 2018 to 71,569 units in September 2019.

At 09:16 hrs, TVS Motor Company was quoting at Rs 406.00, down Rs 13.95, or 3.32 percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 3, 2019 09:50 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.