TVS Motor slips 2% as CLSA maintains sell, target at Rs 360

The firm has cut FY20-21 EPS estimate of the company by 11-16 percent.
Shares of TVS Motor Company slipped more than 2 percent intraday June 21 after brokerage house CLSA has maintained sell call on the stock with a target of Rs 360 per share.
According to CLSA, the FY19 annual report provides a cautious commentary on 2-wheeler industry, while India faces pressure of elevated channel inventory & increased product costs.
It feels that the challenges also arising from transition to BS-VI emissions norms in H2 and company expects competition to intensify further ahead of BS-VI implementation.
