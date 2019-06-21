App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 10:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TVS Motor slips 2% as CLSA maintains sell, target at Rs 360

The firm has cut FY20-21 EPS estimate of the company by 11-16 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of TVS Motor Company slipped more than 2 percent intraday June 21 after brokerage house CLSA has maintained sell call on the stock with a target of Rs 360 per share.

The firm has cut FY20-21 EPS estimate of the company by 11-16 percent.

According to CLSA, the FY19 annual report provides a cautious commentary on 2-wheeler industry, while India faces pressure of elevated channel inventory & increased product costs.

It feels that the challenges also arising from transition to BS-VI emissions norms in H2 and company expects competition to intensify further ahead of BS-VI implementation.

At 09:55 hrs TVS Motor Company was quoting at Rs 447.85, down Rs 10.80, or 2.35 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here



First Published on Jun 21, 2019 10:01 am

