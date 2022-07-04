TVS Motor shares slam into reverse despite June sales jump

TVS Motor Company share price slipped three percent in early trade on July 4 after the company posted robust growth in sales.

TVS Motor Company registered a year on year growth of 22 percent in June sales at 3,08,501 units, the firm said in its press release.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 23 percent in June at 2,93,715 units. Domestic two-wheelers registered a growth of 33% at 193,090 units.

The motorcycle division sold 1,46,075 units as against 1,46,874 units a year ago, while scooter sales grew from 53,956 to 105,211 units.

Total exports grew eight percent to 114,449 units, while two-wheeler exports grew nine percent to 100,625 units.

Three-wheeler sales grew seven percent to 14,786 units.

Domestic two-wheeler sales include TVS iQube Electric sales of 4,667 units.

In the first quarter of this fiscal, two-wheeler sales grew 39 percent year on year to 8.6 lakh units.

Asian Market Securities downgraded the stock from buy and recommend to book profits due to the recent sharp rally in its price.

"We model for a revenue/core profit/profit after tax compound annual growth of 14/23/32% over FY22-FY24.

"We value the stock on FY24 price to earnings multiple of 24, which is 100 basis points higher than the stock’s 10-year average. We also assign a Rs 30 valuation to its TVS credit business (consensus value) and arrive at a price target of Rs 840," it said.

At 09:18 hrs TVS Motor Company was quoting at Rs 850.40, down Rs 13.20 or 1.53 percent, on the BSE.