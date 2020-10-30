172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|tvs-motor-shares-jump-5-after-q2-earnings-prabhudas-lilladher-maintains-sell-6039281.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TVS Motor shares jump 5% after Q2 earnings; Prabhudas Lilladher maintains sell

Prabhudas Lilladher has maintained sell at SoTP based price target of Rs 386.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

TVS Motor Company share price added more than 5 percent intraday on October 30 a day after the company reported its September quarter earnings.

On October 29, the company reported a 29.37 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 181.41 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 256.88 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations, however, increased to Rs 5,254.36 crore for the second quarter as against Rs 4,960.27 crore in the same period of 2019-20.

Close

Despite COVID-19 challenges, the company strengthened its supply chain during the second quarter of the current fiscal, the company said.

related news

For the month of September, the company had posted a 3.76 percent increase in total sales at 3,27,692 units against 3,15,796 units in September 2019.

Total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 3,13,332 units as against 3,00,793 units in September 2019, up 4.16 percent.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 2,41,762 units last month as compared to 2,43,047 units in September 2019, it added.

Prabhudas Lilladher has maintained sell at SoTP based price target of Rs 386. It cut FY22/23 EPS by 0.3%/0.9% to factor in for weak product mix.

At 09:53 hrs TVS Motor Company was quoting at Rs 442.85, up Rs 20.50, or 4.85 percent on the BSE.

With inputs from PTI
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 10:11 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #TVS Motor Company

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.