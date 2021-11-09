MARKET NEWS

TVS Motor shares hit 52-week high on plan to raise funds for EV business

Moneycontrol News
November 09, 2021 / 09:56 AM IST
 
 
TVS Motor Company share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 783.40 and was locked in 10 percent upper circuit in the morning trade on November 9 as the company evaluates fund-raising for its electric vehicle (EV) business.

Weeks after Tata Motors announced a $1-billion fund infusion for its electric vehicle (EV) business by a consortium of TPG Rise Climate and Abu Dhabi’s ADQ, TVS Motor Company is also evaluating the possibility of a similar fund-raising exercise, industry sources have told Moneycontrol.

On October 21, the board of the south India-based two-wheeler maker had given the nod for the creation of a new arm to house its electric mobility business.

“Post the creation of a new subsidiary for its electric mobility business in a bid to unlock value, scale-up and expand the vertical, TVS Motor Company has initiated preliminary discussions with investment banks for a potential fund-raise,” said one of the persons cited above.

At 9.27 am, TVS Motor Company was quoting at Rs 783.40, up Rs 71.20, or 10 percent on the BSE.
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #TVS Motor Company
first published: Nov 9, 2021 09:56 am

