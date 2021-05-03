TVS Motor share price slips 2% post April sales data

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

TVS Motor Company share price slipped more than 2 percent intraday on May 3 after the company reported its April month sales.

The company registered sales of 2,38,983 units in April 2021 as against 9,640 units in April 2020. Domestic sales in April 2021 were lower due to lockdowns in many states but retails continue to be ahead of dispatch, the company said in a release.

The year-on-year growth is not comparable due to the low base of sales in April 2020 because of the lockdown imposed by the government during that period, the company added.

Total two-wheelers registered sales of 2,26,193 in April 2021 as against 8,134 units in April 2020.

The domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,31,386 units in April 2021, while scooter sales were 65,213 units in April 2021 and motorcycle sales were 1,33,227 units in April 2021.

The company's total exports were 107,185 units in April 2021 as against 9,640 units in April 2020. Two-wheeler exports recorded sales of 94,807 units as against 8,134 units.

The company's three-wheeler sales were 12,790 units in April 2021 as against 1,506 units in April 2020.

At 11:42 hrs, TVS Motor Company was quoting at Rs 619.50, down Rs 11.45, or 1.81 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 661.10 and a 52-week low of Rs 300.85 on 28 April 2021 and 20 May 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 6.29 percent below its 52-week high and 105.92 percent above its 52-week low.