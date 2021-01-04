MARKET NEWS

TVS Motor share price jumps nearly 2% on robust December sales numbers

Motorcycle sales grew by 27 percent at 1,19,051 units in December 2020 as against 93,697 units in December 2019.

Moneycontrol News
January 04, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST
 
 
TVS Motor share price added nearly 2 percent in early trade on January 4 after the company posted robust sales numbers in the month of December 2020.

The company's sales grew by 17.5 percent at 2,72,084 units in December 2020 as against 2,31,571 units in the month of December 2019.

The total two-wheeler sales grew by 20 percent at 2,58,239 units in December 2020 as against 2,15,619 units in December 2019.

Domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 13 percent at 1,76,912 units in December 2020 as against 1,57,244 units in December 2019.

Motorcycle sales grew by 27 percent at 1,19,051 units in December 2020 as against 93,697 units in December 2019.

Scooter sales of the company were at 77,705 units in December 2020 as against 74,716 units in December 2019.

At 09:25 hrs TVS Motor Company was quoting at Rs 496, up Rs 5.25, or 1.07 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 519 and 52-week low Rs 240.10 on 08 December 2020 and 07 April 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.43 percent below its 52-week high and 106.58 percent above its 52-week low.
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #TVS Motor
first published: Jan 4, 2021 09:40 am

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

