you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TVS Motor rises 9% on better Q2 numbers

The company has reported a 20 percent jump in its Q2FY20 standalone net profit at Rs 255 crore on the back of improvement in the margins.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of TVS Motor Company rose 9 percent intraday on October 17 after the company posted better numbers for the quarter ended September 2019.

The company has reported a 20 percent jump in its Q2FY20 standalone net profit at Rs 255 crore against Rs 211.31 in the same quarter last year.

Revenue of the company was down 13 percent at Rs 4,347.8 crore versus Rs 4,993.47 crore.

Meanwhile, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was down 10.8 percent at Rs 382 crore versus Rs 428.1 crore

The EBITDA margin was up at 8.8 percent against 8.6 percent, YoY.

At 1527 hrs, TVS Motor Company was quoting at Rs 448, up Rs 36.60, or 8.90 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 03:34 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

