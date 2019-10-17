TVS Motor rises 9% on better Q2 numbers

Shares of TVS Motor Company rose 9 percent intraday on October 17 after the company posted better numbers for the quarter ended September 2019.

The company has reported a 20 percent jump in its Q2FY20 standalone net profit at Rs 255 crore against Rs 211.31 in the same quarter last year.

Revenue of the company was down 13 percent at Rs 4,347.8 crore versus Rs 4,993.47 crore.

Meanwhile, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was down 10.8 percent at Rs 382 crore versus Rs 428.1 crore

The EBITDA margin was up at 8.8 percent against 8.6 percent, YoY.