TVS Motor in focus as JP Morgan sees 19% upside, raises valuation multiple to 27x

Sandip Das
Feb 23, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

JP Morgan believes that electrification is turning out to be a market share growth opportunity for TVS Motor and has raised the valuation multiple to 27x. The research firm estimates that the company could potentially cross 20 percent market share by the end of the decade.

TVS Motor Company was in focus on Dalal Street in the February 23 morning as JP Morgan maintained an 'overweight' stance on the stock. The global research and broking firm has retained an 'overweight' call on the stock and raised the price to Rs 1,130 per share, indicating an upside of 19 percent from the current level.

According to media reports, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Goldman Sachs, and Carlyle are in talks with TVS Motor to invest $300-350 million in its electric vehicle (EV) arm, potentially taking the company's valuation to $3-3.5 billion.

TVS Motor had earlier announced plans to raise funds for its electric mobility business to unlock value and capitalise on the growing EV segment. If the deal goes through, TVS Motor would become the third listed company in India to raise funds for an EV subsidiary, after Tata Motors and Greaves Cotton.