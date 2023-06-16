English
    TVS Motor gains on selling stake in associate company

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,384.55 on June 12, 2023 and a 52-week low of Rs 723.15 on June 20, 2022

    June 16, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
    TVS Motor Company share price gained in the early trade on June 16 after the company sold its entire 43.54  percent stake in Emerald Haven Realty Limited for Rs 166.83 crore.

    The buyer is TVS Holdings Private Limited, a part of the promoter group, the company said.

    Emerald Haven Realty Limited ceased as an associate of the company effective June 14, 2023.

    At 9.29 am TVS Motor was quoting at Rs 1,336.95, up Rs 3.75, or 0.28 percent on the BSE. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,384.55 on June 12, 2023 and a 52-week low of Rs 723.15 on June 20, 2022.

    It is trading 3.44 percent below its 52-week high and 84.88 percent above its 52-week low.

