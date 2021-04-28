TVS Motor Company shares hit 52-week high on robust Q4 results

live bse live

TVS Motor Company share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 661.10, surging more than 16 percent intraday on April 18 after the company reported robust numbers for the quarter ended March 2021.

The company posted nearly four-fold increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 319.19 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, riding on the back of robust sales in the domestic and international markets.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 81.84 crore during the January-March quarter of 2019-20.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 6,131.90 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 4,104.71 crore in the same period of 2019-20 fiscal, TVS Motor said in a regulatory filing.

During the period under review, the company said its total two-wheeler and three wheeler sales across domestic and international markets stood at 9.28 lakh units, up 47 percent from 6.33 lakh units sold in the fourth quarter of 2019-20.

At 10:40 hrs, TVS Motor Company was quoting at Rs 651.75, up Rs 85.45, or 15.09 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 659.80 and a 52-week low of Rs 291.40 on 09 February, 2021 and 28 April, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 1.22 percent below its 52-week high and 123.66 percent above its 52-week low.

With inputs from PTI